Yet, while the risk of a major war in Asia or elsewhere in the world certainly cannot be dismissed, there are some key differences today with the world of 100 years ago which, in the absence of catastrophic miscalculation, makes a major-power war unlikely for the foreseeable future. Most notably, the relative global balance of power is different today and, nuclear weapons and international institutions, especially the United Nations, generally act as a restraining force against major conflict that did not exist then.