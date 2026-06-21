Why ancient yoga is the modern stress buster

I have also heard students in class say that they feel an intense wave of emotion or feel like crying during a deep hip-opener class. It’s because we do not just experience stress in our minds; we physically store our emotional trauma and tension in our tissues. When life gets overwhelming, we unconsciously clench our jaws, shrug our shoulders toward our ears, and tighten our hips. Yoga’s gentle stretches and twists release this stored tension, creating a sense of lightness and ease.