War, oil, and samosas: The chain linking geopolitics to daily life

With missiles and drones targeting locations across the region, global energy markets have been rattled. Oil prices have surged sharply, driven in part by fears around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the most critical shipping routes for global energy trade. Tankers moving crude and refined products through the narrow waterway have slowed amid rising tensions, tightening supplies and pushing prices higher. The impact has spread beyond oil, with sharp swings in equities, bonds and commodities across global financial markets over the past two weeks.