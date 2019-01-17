The political costs of Trump’s trade wars will also come home to roost in 2019. It is true that culturally conservative farmers are standing with Trump even as his trade policy devastates their export markets. But residents of industrial towns in the Rust Belt may be a different proposition. A recent forecast from Deloitte said that the impact of Trump’s tariffs on the manufacturing sector still had not yet been felt, and that this impact “is likely to be significant by late 2019” as “pre-tariff inventor(ies) ... will eventually be run down” and “manufacturers (forced) to decide whether to try to pass on price increases or cut back production”. That could be a gut punch to Trump’s narrow margins of victory in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Trump’s base is cultural — and unwavering. But his minuscule margin in 2016 included a critical cohort that thought he would stand up for working people on economic issues — and that support is showing signs of fracturing.