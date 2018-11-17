Both sides are eager to paint the battle as a contest of good versus evil, where the very fate of truth and the future of the republic hang in the balance. In fact, what we are witnessing is a sick symbiosis, in which Trump is a golden goose and the Washington press corps is operating a 24-karat omelette station. This co-dependent love-hate relationship was not invented when Trump rode an escalator down towards his destiny in 2015. While dealings between the press and the president were unusually smooth during the administration of former president Barack Obama — for reasons of both ideology and temperament — even the previous occupant of the White House was hardly a model of transparency. He clamped down on photography, for instance, issuing carefully curated images instead of allowing the previous free-for-all.