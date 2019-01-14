Our system is being used by humanitarian organisations and NGOs around the world to give people access to essential services. In rural India, for example, Pollinate Energy uses three-word addresses to deliver solar lanterns to communities without electricity. In Mongolia and Liberia, people can now access microfinance for the first time — thanks to having an address to mention on their application form. In South Africa, NGO Gateway Health provides vulnerable pregnant women with their three-word addresses and has trained the local ambulance drivers to find places quickly in an emergency using what3words. The technology has also been used by the United Nations, Infinitum Humanitarian Systems and the Philippine Red Cross for faster and more effective response in the aftermath of natural disasters.