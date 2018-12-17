Just this week I’ve been press-ganged into a WhatsApp group organising a surprise bash for Michelle’s 50th birthday. I don’t know who she is, but I’m sorely tempted to wade in. “Guys, and apologies if you consider that to be a sexist form of address, but the one thing Michelle would love more than anything is for all her friends to join her in a body painting class. It’s quite ‘out there’, but hey, you know Michelle! And if you don’t, you’ve no business organising her party. Smiley thumbs-up emoji.”