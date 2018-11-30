Fifth, speaking frankly, I think the behaviour of the other parties is utterly dishonest. Labour is going to oppose the deal on the basis of a complete fiction: That they could negotiate all the advantages of EU membership while still leaving. The Liberal Democrats have stopped being democrats, and want to ignore the referendum result. The Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) never acts in the interests of the UK as a whole. I just could not bear to go through the voting lobby with this totally appalling bunch. Sometimes, the only way to know how to vote in parliament is to see who you would be voting with, and go the other way.