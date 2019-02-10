Or, maybe not. Maybe North Korea is just buying time to relieve sanctions and expand its arsenal. Maybe Trump only cares about making his engagement with North Korea look like a success. Maybe Trump will agree to a bad deal that plays well on TV: Trump brings all US troops home from South Korea (which he has repeatedly indicated an interest in doing) in return for vague promises of denuclearisation. And this time, there’s no more Secretary of Defence James Mattis or Chief of Staff John Kelly to try to stop Trump from agreeing to a crazy deal.