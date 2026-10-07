The next generation of economic zones will compete on ecosystems, not incentives

The more relevant question is not whether a development of this scale can attract initial investment, it clearly can, but whether it can develop the wider ecosystem that makes it genuinely useful to the businesses operating within it. That depends on the quality of the regulatory environment, access to talent and professional services, and the network of businesses that builds around the platform over time. Those are the factors that have determined the long-term relevance of the UAE’s most successful economic zones, and they are the same factors that will determine whether emerging South Asian platforms can become credible gateways for international capital.