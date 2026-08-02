The conversations leaders cannot afford to avoid

Honest feedback, delivered with clarity and care, builds trust instead of damaging it
I’ve worked in leadership for over 40 years and if there is one lesson that endures, it is this: most leadership failures are not failures of systems, but of conversation — things left unsaid until they become heavier than they needed to be.
Giving honest feedback is never easy. It must be polite and it must be diplomatic, but it also has to be direct. Say it plainly, without circling it, without softening it into ambiguity, and without stretching it beyond what is necessary. Clarity is the aim, delivered with respect, and brought to a proper close.
In my early years, I was very careful not to upset people or rock the boat. Many were older and more experienced than me. Looking back, I can see how that sometimes delayed conversations that should have happened earlier. What I have learned since is simple: what you avoid does not disappear. It accumulates.
I have not had many of these conversations, but a few stay with me — not because of their frequency, but because of what they revealed. More often than not, they were with people I worked closely with every day. That is what makes them difficult. Not only the issue itself, but the weight of the relationship around it.
And yet the question remains — how do you tell someone they are underperforming, disengaged, or affecting others, when there is history, trust, and shared work between you? It is not only about language. It is about holding a tension between honesty and care, between standards and relationships. That is where leadership is most exposed.
In any organisation, these issues rarely remain contained. Left alone, they do not declare themselves; they spread quietly. Standards drift, trust thins, and culture changes slowly, often without a clear moment of origin.
Handled well, these conversations do something simple but essential: they restore clarity, and clarity, in any organisation, is a form of respect. One of the harder lessons in leadership is this: people can tolerate discomfort, but they struggle with uncertainty. What is left unsaid does not vanish; it reappears elsewhere as frustration, withdrawal, or decline in standards and we all know what that can lead to.
Over the years, I have had to give difficult feedback, including formal warnings, to people I genuinely valued. In some cases, those relationships not only held — they matured. But only when the conversation was honest and without aggression, firm without ego, and focused on behaviour rather than personality. That distinction matters. You are not defining the person. You are addressing what needs to change. And once it is said, it should be left there.
I have often shared a cup of tea afterwards with the same colleague, talking about everything except what was just discussed. That matters more than it sounds. It restores normality and separates correction from rejection.
Much of this also comes down to credibility. People do not reject feedback easily; they reject inconsistency. So the question is always present: are you fair, are you steady, do your standards shift depending on the person or the moment? Trust is built long before the conversation begins.
Feedback is never only about words. It is tone, body language , facial expression, timing, restraint, and presence. I have seen conversations fail because they were delivered in frustration, and I have seen difficult truths accepted because they were delivered calmly, without ego.
The principle is simple, though never easy: be clear, be specific, be human. If someone is repeatedly late, say it. If they are disengaged, name what you observe. If behaviour is affecting others, do not blur it into language that removes meaning. People can only respond to what is real. But we must always remember that clarity does not require force.
I once had to tell a colleague — someone I genuinely liked — that their attitude was affecting the team. It was direct, but not personal. A few weeks later, the change was visible not only in behaviour, but in atmosphere. On another occasion, I spoke to a leader whose disengagement had become visible over time. When the focus shifted from identity to impact, the response changed quickly.
A few principles have remained constant. Start with shared purpose — you are protecting something, not attacking someone. Be specific, because vagueness creates defensiveness. Stay anchored in behaviour, not character. Allow silence to do its work. And remember that what happens after the conversation matters more than the conversation itself.
So there is something I have often pondered over - Is feedback a science or an art? It is both. The science explains how people respond to clarity and threat. The art is judgement — when to speak, how to say it, and when to stop.
But the real discipline is restraint, knowing when to speak and when not to overstate what has already been said. These conversations are never comfortable, but discomfort is not the problem — avoidance is.
In the end, this is not separate from leadership; it is leadership. And perhaps the real test is not whether you can have the conversation, but whether trust remains afterwards.
Say what needs to be said. Say it clearly, and with care. Then leave it there.
Michael Guzder is Executive Vice-President, Education at GEMS