In the summer of 1971, I had travelled to Lebanon on a University grant to interview Palestinian refugees as part of my dissertation research. When I returned to Philadelphia, I decided to share my experiences with a larger audience and so I excerpted some of my research notes into a series of columns that I titled Three Days in Palestine. In the articles, I told the stories of people whom I had met; reported their recollections of having been expelled from their homes; detailed the life they had built for themselves and their families in the camps; and told of their passionate desire to return to their homes (many had showed me treasured photographs of the homes they had left and the actual keys to their homes in Palestine).