A seat at the table: A young Emirati’s voice in the European Parliament

What struck me most, however, was the atmosphere beyond the formal speeches. The discussions were candid, urgent and deeply meaningful. Concerns about polarisation, the influence of extremist groups, and the role of youth in building more resilient societies were all on the table. These exchanges reminded me that progress often begins in small conversations, not just in official declarations. For me, this experience was not only professional but also deeply personal. As someone rooted in this field, I felt a responsibility to share our region’s experiences and insights. The UAE has long placed combating extremism and fostering tolerance at the heart of its policies. Being able to contribute to that global dialogue and highlight the body of work we’ve produced at TRENDS on the Muslim Brotherhood and other extremist movements was both an honour and a duty.