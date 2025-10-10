A seat at the table: A young Emirati’s voice in the European Parliament

Speaking on extremism in Brussels reaffirmed how dialogue can build bridges across nations
Walking into the European Parliament in Brussels was unlike anything I had ever experienced before — a truly memorable moment and a rewarding milestone in my career. The building itself carries a sense of history and responsibility, a place where ideas shape policies and policies shape the future of millions. As I made my way through the halls, I couldn’t help but feel both proud and humbled: proud to be a young Emirati researcher with the opportunity of representing my country, the UAE, and my institution, TRENDS Research & Advisory, and humbled by the weight of the conversations that take place in such a space.
As an Emirati researcher, being in the halls of the European Parliament at 26 reflects how far our perspectives can reach beyond borders. I take pride that I come from a country that prioritises its youth and ensures they are always supported and included in the decision-making process.
I felt both the weight of responsibility and the privilege of being invited to speak at a meeting inside the Parliament, on a subject that is a core pillar of our research at TRENDS: extremism.
My speech emphasised the role of education in combating radicalisation and extremism, highlighting how schools can either serve as vital spaces for preventing radicalisation or, if neglected, becoming vulnerable spaces where extremist ideologies take root.
The session, hosted by IMPAC (International Movement for Peace & Coexistence) in collaboration with the office of MEP Antonio López-Istúriz White, brought together Members of the European Parliament and thought leaders from different religious backgrounds around the same table. This added another dimension to the dialogue and underscored that combating extremism requires the inclusion of diverse voices and perspectives.
Sitting at the table with MEPs, policymakers and fellow researchers, I felt an overwhelming sense of belonging. For the first time, I understood that my voice mattered, that I wasn’t just delivering a speech, but taking part in a conversation that carries weight for societies across Europe and beyond. It was a reminder that even the smallest contributions can help shape something bigger.
In my speech, I emphasised a simple but vital point: extremism is not confined to one religion, culture or region. History shows it has taken many forms, from the ultra-nationalism of the First World War to the destructive ideologies of the Second. It is part of the human condition, emerging when fear, identity and ideology spiral into deeper division. Sharing this perspective in such a setting felt necessary, especially when addressing the challenges of youth polarisation and radicalisation in Europe today.
What struck me most, however, was the atmosphere beyond the formal speeches. The discussions were candid, urgent and deeply meaningful. Concerns about polarisation, the influence of extremist groups, and the role of youth in building more resilient societies were all on the table. These exchanges reminded me that progress often begins in small conversations, not just in official declarations. For me, this experience was not only professional but also deeply personal. As someone rooted in this field, I felt a responsibility to share our region’s experiences and insights. The UAE has long placed combating extremism and fostering tolerance at the heart of its policies. Being able to contribute to that global dialogue and highlight the body of work we’ve produced at TRENDS on the Muslim Brotherhood and other extremist movements was both an honour and a duty.
In my recommendations, I highlighted three areas where I believe progress is most urgently needed: strengthening preventive education, promoting inclusive dialogue and resilient communities and supporting research-based collaboration to counter extremist networks.
As I left the Parliament, I carried with me a renewed sense of purpose. Speaking about extremism in such a setting reaffirmed my belief that research and dialogue are not just academic exercises, they are tools for building bridges and fostering peace. I hope this is only the beginning of many more conversations, where we continue to confront the challenges of extremism with honesty, empathy and cooperation
Najla Almutasim AlMidfa is a Researcher at TRENDS Research & Advisory
