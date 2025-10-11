Hate in the halls of justice: What the attack on India’s Chief Justice reveals

It was disturbing to see a section of the Indian right wing openly celebrating this attack. The opposition came out strongly to condemn it and later the Prime Minister stepped in to condemn it too. He spoke to Chief Justice Gavai and described the incident as “reprehensible”. Leaders from across the political spectrum spoke out against the incident. Aside from the very shock of the attack itself which targeted the country’s top court, there are political considerations too. With crucial elections to the state of Bihar just announced, an attack on a member of a backward caste could have political ramifications as well, especially for the BJP, which has aggressively wooed backward castes. But it also has a hardline Hindutva base to appeal to, so this is political tightrope for the party. In a state like Bihar, it could cost them.