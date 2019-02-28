Five hundred years ago, if Catholic parishes existed in blissful ignorance of what was happening at the rotten centre of their church, they had an excuse: horses didn’t deliver news as quickly as the internet. But every single adult in my parish, and certainly the priests who led the services, must have known what happened in Rome last week. Why did I feel as though I was the only person who was angry, the only person who wasn’t putting money into the plate, and the only person who no longer felt it was right to say I believed in the holy Catholic church? Why aren’t we having a meeting next week to discuss what we as laypeople can do to cut out this cancer in our church: couldn’t it take the place of the charismatic prayer group, or perhaps the parish bingo?