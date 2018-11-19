Yet, each temple in Kerala has its customs and rituals which have attained over the years a certain gravitas as tradition. Sabarimala has been traditionally a male bastion — though some experts have questioned it, and said women of all ages have frequented it — if only because the arduous nature of the long pilgrimage which is through mountains and forests. Thousands walk from their home to the far away shrine. And the trip could take weeks. Access, unlike old times though, is now much easier with transport available all the way up to the bottom of the hill on which the shrine is located. It is not just women who are disadvantaged. Kerala is famous for its secular way of life. Along with Hindus, large population of Christians and Muslims co-exist in the state. But should they be allowed entry into temples? The liberal answer is, yes. And Sabarimala in any case exercises no caste or religious discrimination. But some other famous temples in the state do. The great Guruvayur temple in Thrissur, whose deity is Lord Krishna, has famously not given permission to the legendary playback singer and musician, K.J. Yesudas, to enter the temple, though nearly every third devotional song that the temple plays is his. Dr Yesudas is from a Roman Catholic denomination, and has repeatedly expressed his wish to pray at the inner sanctum. But to no avail.