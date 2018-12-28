Turkey’s Erdogan has been vying to move his troops east of the Euphrates in northeastern Syria for some time in a bid to quash Syrian Kurdish militias, who are allied with the US in the fight against Daesh. There are reports that he is sending reinforcements across the border. Ankara says it is determined to destroy PKK militias, but Erdogan may have broader plans to extend his stay in northern Syria. The Syrian army has reportedly begun preparations to send thousands of soldiers towards Manbij in anticipation of US troop withdrawal. The Russians are not far away as well. The region may witness major military confrontations and may shift alliances with the Kurds opting to side with the regime.