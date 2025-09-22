Power and discipline: Inside Modi’s delicate balance with the RSS

However, the complicated relationship between the BJP and RSS is on full display when it comes to deciding who the next BJP president should be. JP Nadda has been on an extension for over a year. When Mohan Bhagwat was asked about the delay some weeks ago, he smiled and said “we don’t decide. If we were to decide, would it take so much time?... Take your time”. The comments indicated that Modi and Amit Shah could take as long as they want but the RSS was not going to be weighed down. At the heart of the battle over the BJP president’s post is the desire of the RSS to have a person who would be committed to the organisation first, not to personalities and individuals. It is also no secret that many BJP leaders are privately unhappy that the party has become centred around two individuals with zero consultation on anything, including the distribution of tickets in elections.