Pheromone-maxxing is not really about smell. It is about who young men take advice from
Dubai: There is a piece of dating advice going around on TikTok that would be funny if it were not so revealing. Do not shower before you meet someone. Skip the deodorant. Wear the shirt you have had on for two days. Your natural smell, the argument goes, will do the work your personality has failed to.
It is called pheromone-maxxing, and at its outer edge some are even drinking their own urine to sweat out what they believe are toxins. I want to be careful here, because it is easy to point and laugh, and laughing is not the useful response. But somebody should say plainly that this does not work, and then say why it caught on anyway and is trending, because the second part matters more than the first.
Pheromones exist. They are chemical signals passed between members of the same species, they are well documented in insects, and some carry no detectable odour at all. None of that is in dispute.
What is in dispute is whether humans have them in any way that would help you on a Thursday night in Dubai Marina. Scientific American's position is that researchers have found human body odours can produce measurable physiological and psychological effects in other people, but have never identified a single human pheromone, and have never found a consistent, strong behavioural response to any human chemical cue.
That is the hole the entire trend is standing in.
The research always reached for is the sweaty T-shirt study from 1995. Men wore the same shirt for two nights. Women rated the smell of six of them. Women tended to prefer the odour of men whose MHC genes, a cluster tied to immune function, were most different from their own.
There is an evolutionary logic there. Children of genetically dissimilar parents may inherit broader immunity.
Two things get left out. Among women taking oral contraceptives, the preference reversed completely. And later work has not been kind: a 2019 study of 883 couples found the pattern in Northern Europe, and a 2020 analysis pooling earlier research found no strong evidence for the preference at all.
Even taking the 1995 finding at face value, it does not say what these men think it says. It says a shirt worn for two nights carries genetic information. It does not say washing erases who you are, and it certainly does not say a dirtier shirt carries the signal more powerfully. Somebody read a study about immune genetics and came away with permission to stop bathing.
I would gently point out that this advice originates in places where you can walk outside in August without your shirt sticking to you. Applied here, where daytime temperatures sit above 40C for months and humidity does the rest, the experiment produces results within about eleven minutes.
Anyone who has stood on a Metro platform in July knows exactly what accumulated body odour signals in the Gulf, and it is not genetic compatibility.
I am less troubled by the smell than by the shape of the argument.
Pheromone-maxxing belongs to a genre of advice aimed at young men that promises a hidden biological lever. Pull it, and you become more attractive without having to do anything harder. It sits inside looksmaxxing, which has already produced far uglier versions of the same promise, including young men striking their own faces with hammers in pursuit of a sharper jawline.
Against that, not showering is almost harmless (almost). But it comes from the same place: a belief that attraction is a system to be gamed rather than a thing that happens between two people, and that the answer is always somewhere in the body rather than in the conversation.
The reaction online has been broadly unimpressed. One user on a Reddit thread asked, reasonably, whether these men believe bathing stops the body producing pheromones altogether. Another was less amused than sad, writing that it was a shame nobody in a young man's life had explained the basics of cleanliness.
That last comment is the one that stayed with me. Somewhere behind this trend are boys taking grooming advice from an algorithm because nobody closer to them has offered any.
The practical guidance has not changed in a century and does not need updating. Shower. Soap. Clean shirt. Deodorant, ideally unscented, because the overcorrection into heavy cologne is its own social hazard.
Then turn up and be interesting. That part is harder, which is precisely why the internet keeps trying to sell young men a way around it.
Also In This Package