The inconvenient truth about Rashida, however, is her politics, or more precisely her views on the Palestine conflict. The feisty 42-year-old native of Detroit does not, you see, support the two-state solution, having long since walked back on that position earlier in her political career. Though not by any means a one-issue politician — she has constituents with more pressing concerns than the direction of American foreign policy in the Middle East — she made clear in speeches on the campaign trail and in interviews with reporters, when asked about the conflict in her ancestral homeland, that half a century of relentless occupation and colonial rule there had eroded the bedrock principles that defined the contours of the two-state solution, and it was time, essentially, for historic Palestine to be reconstituted as historic Palestine.