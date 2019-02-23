Currently in Northern Ireland, it’s a depressing state of affairs, and one that could either drive someone to try and get involved or to simply become detached from it all. I have to admit that I’ve been teetering on the edge of both stances of late. I’ve recently moved back to this part of the world and as such I’ve yet to get a really good grasp of the feeling of the public in general. There doesn’t seem to be a vast difference in the overall atmosphere, but there’s certainly fear and uncertainly bubbling under the surface, particularly when the ‘B’ word is thrown around.