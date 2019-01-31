As I go for my morning walk, I see many women washing down driveways with buckets of water, which seeps on to the road, forcing me to hasten my step to avoid the resultant puddles. I have never understood this practice. If it is an attempt to make the dust settle down, it is a thankless effort as the passing traffic will soon kick up some more. This, to me, is sheer wastage of water. You might ask why there is so much traffic in a residential area. Well, these are vehicles trying to avoid congestion on main roads by taking these bylanes!