None of this is to suggest that politics on both sides of the Atlantic is about to return to its post-war baseline. The new divides exploited by populists — between urban and rural voters, and visions of an open vs closed society — will define democratic politics for years to come. The populist right and the populist left are bound to make significant gains in the elections to the European Parliament in May, and, in the United States, Trump’s bigotry has helped to energise the socialist and identity-politics-driven wing of the Democratic Party. However, with US party affiliation down relative to the 2000s, it is not a stretch to imagine that a radical, hyperpolarised politics does not really speak to “silent majorities” in the US or Europe. The challenge of 2019 will consist of giving those voters a voice and a compelling policy agenda that will reinvigorate and strengthen our democracies.