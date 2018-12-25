I occasionally receive messages from Arab nationals from countries free of conflict who are keen to relocate to Europe which in their eyes is the key to their future prosperity and happiness. My message to them is blunt. Forget it! That dream may have been viable in earlier decades and, indeed, I have Arab friends who left home in the 60s, 70s and 80s who’ve been very successful. Today there is a very different climate. Racism and bigotry is on the rise. I advise them to resist false ‘grass is greener’ illusions and to instead work hard to improve their situation at home.