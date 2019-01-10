You will recall, of course, that these are the same documents that were to have been put to a vote at Westminster last month but weren’t — because May realised she couldn’t scrape together enough votes from within her own party, never mind the wholly impossible prospect of relying on the 10 Democratic Unionist members of parliament from Northern Ireland for support, or indeed votes from within the ranks of the Liberal-Democrats, Labour, the Scottish Nationalists of Plaid Cymru, the Welsh independents, to get that EU withdrawal agreement passed. And that triggered a no-confidence vote in May’s leadership of the Conservative party, a vote she won by 200-113 — not exactly a ringing endorsement for her strong and stable form of government, but more of a pat on the head and a false smile from her colleagues that they haven’t got a clue what to do and don’t want to replace her just yet.