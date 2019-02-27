Then consider the massacre at the village of Kafr Qassim, also on the Green Line, but this inside Israel, that took place in the early evening of October 29, 1956, carried out by Israel’s border police, who killed 48 villagers returning home from their fields, unaware that the authorities had allegedly imposed a curfew that day. The policemen involved were brought to “trial” and sentenced to prison terms, only to be later pardoned. But wait! The highest ranking official prosecuted for the massacre, one Issachan Shadim, stated, shortly before his death — as reported in a lengthy article in the liberal Israel paper Ha’aretz in October 11, 2018 — that the curfew and the massacre were planned as phases within an operation aimed at ethnically cleansing “Israeli Arabs” [Palestinians in 1948 areas] from the village, and that his trial was staged to protect Israel’s political and military elite from taking responsibility