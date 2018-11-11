One fine day, a note came in from my son’s school announcing the addition of a new topic to the curriculum as part of a directive from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai. Every class would now be discussing ‘You, Me and the UAE’ once a week. Among the very first discussion points were UAE’s multicultural society and taking on optimistic and pessimistic viewpoints. To hear my son and his friends earnestly air their views on the day’s discussion goes to show how impressive young minds are, and as such how imperative it is that we impress them with all that’s good in our collective humanity.