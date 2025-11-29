Is the Trump–Xi Busan breakthrough a real détente or a pause?

Under the global gaze, the United Sates President Donald Trump and the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping held their first meeting since 2019 in Busan, South Korea. Their meeting aimed to tackle the growing trade tensions between the two countries. Subsequently, their efforts to reach a consensus led to several decisions made by the two presidents. Most importantly, China agreed to increase the control on the chemicals used for “fentanyl”, a synthetic opioid that has caused many overdose casualties in the US. In return, the US agreed to cut the “fentanyl” tariff on the Chinese imports from 20% to 10%, making the overall tariffs on the imports 47%. In addition to other bilateral agreements from both sides, China has agreed to ease the process of buying rare earths, a group of metals used for electronic products.