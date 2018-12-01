Omar Abdullah’s father, Farouq Abdullah, is on record as he said that he openly supports support Pakistan’s role in the Kashmir dispute settlements. Considering these proven anti-national activities, ideologies, and stance of these two political entities, if this grand alliance happens, it is sure to foil the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) design of peace, harmony and a terrorist-free Kashmir. The same separatists, who used to blackmail, both the state and central governments, in the past, have been arrested and put behind bars, thanks to the tough stand of the BJP. In effect, BJP has a design to regularise law and order, improve lifestyle and more. And lastly, the Congress, PDP and NC have all ruled the state for more than 70 years.