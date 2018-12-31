On the political front, India will be further polarised, with the BJP returning to its core (Ayodhya) temple advocates. The party has little choice in the matter anyway if they want to stay relevant. The real question that the BJP will face in 2019 is whether that party will continue to be led by Modi. If not Modi, who? The ultra nationalist parent organisation RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) will decide. As of now though there are no other serious contenders for the top slot. Even if Modi continues as the face of the BJP, he will be forced to pander to the hard line set by the RSS.