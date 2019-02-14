What’s important to understand is that Trump has failed entirely and irreversibly on his signature issue. The border-wall catastrophe is, in many ways, the inevitable result of a campaign and presidency built on demagoguery. Let’s take a look at how America got here. It began with Trump running for president with a white resentment and grievance pitch. As the most dogged megaphone for the canard that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States, Trump figured he could get votes as easily as he got the Trump University tuition cheques: The border was out of control. Illegal immigrants were flooding into the US, were stealing jobs and reducing wages for native-born, middle-class Americans, and were responsible for a massive crime wave. None of that was true, but neither was the birther story. (More Mexican immigrants were leaving the US than entering; the Obama administration engaged in widespread interdiction, deporting record numbers of immigrants; immigrants didn’t steal jobs — as America’s low unemployment rate proves — and depress wages only by a small amount for those without high school degrees; and crime is still at historic lows.)