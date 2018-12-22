The lack of supervision was very evident and I can honestly state that with a few exceptions, most of the services being provided were by expatriates from an African and Asian backgrounds. Even as the place filled up with early shoppers following the evening prayers, I noticed no real attempt on the part of most of the young Saudi salesmen to be more accommodating to their customers. As a matter of fact, the opposite seemed to hold true. The more queries that came their way from curious customers it only appeared to increase their annoyance at being ‘disturbed’!