High street brands are also to blame. While they used to just update stock for every season, a number of chains now release a new range every fortnight, or even week. Zara was found to restock its clothes twice a week. When shoppers see a new range on display in their favourite shops, it creates a fear of missing out and temptation to buy more. After all, if paisley is everywhere, and the H&M shirt is only £19.99, then why not treat yourself and update your February wardrobe?