In what was reminiscent of the hit HBO TV series Game of Thrones, high drama played out last night in Jammu and Kashmir. It started with Mehbooba Mufti, President of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), tweeting that she failed to reach the J & K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, through fax or phone to stake her claim to form the next government in the state. Ms Mufti posted her letter to the governor on Twitter. “You might have gathered from media reports that the Congress and the National Conference have also decided to extend support to our party to form a government in the state. The National Conference has strength of 15 MLAs and the Congress 12. That takes our collective strength to 56,” read the letter. A 44-seat majority is what you need to form the government in J & K. Mufti was comfortably placed to lead the state again.