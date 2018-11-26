In a repeat performance, Lebanon is once again without a government, this time for six months. The stalemate is due to Hezbollah’s insistence on the inclusion of six of their Sunni allies in the cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Sa’ad Hariri. House Speaker Nabih Berri has warned that there is little prospect of a government in the near future as long as Hariri digs in his heels. The unity government he wants is not a facade under Nasrallah’s thumb.