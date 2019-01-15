The BJP is aware that the odds are stacking up against them. On the same day when Mayawati and Yadav announced their new found love for each other — years ago, both parties had come literally to blows — at a BJP convention, in Delhi, Modi more or less said he would be in the running as Prime Minister for a second term. That the BJP will field Modi as their PM candidate seems pretty much set and certain. But when a magician has run out of most of his tricks, it is not likely that the same audience will come back for his next show.