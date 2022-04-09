1 of 4
UAE GIVES THE WORLD A NEW WINDOW ON MARS: The Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe has captured motion and evolution in Mars’ atmosphere, where it observed high-density clouds. The images and data were shared with the world’s scientific community recently and posted on the mission’s website. This is the third batch of data from the probe – orbiting Mars – made freely available to the public, students and scientists. It means we have, for the first time, an up-close and timely window on the Red Planet – and the updates also contribute to the UAE’s ambition of a manned mission to Mars by 2117. [COMMENT BY: Faisal Masudi, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: MBRSC/EMM
2 of 4
FINES FOR UNRULY BEHAVIOUR ON AIRLINE: Two 'unruly' airline passengers have been fined more than $160,000 by the US Federal Aviation Administration for behaving badly with flight crew. In one case a woman fell in the aisle and then threatened to hurt the flight attendant who offered to help her up. The woman was eventually restrained using cuffs, but then spit, head-butted and attempted to kick the flight crew and other passengers. A second woman allegedly attempted to hug and kiss the passenger seated next to her, then left her seat and tried to exit the flight. The fines will hopefully deter other passengers from behaving badly on flights. The airline is the last place where people should be violent. People endangering the lives of flight crew and fellow passengers must be penalised and authorities must take every step possible to make flying a safe exercise. [Comment by: Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor]
Image Credit: Archive
3 of 4
WOODS ‘FEELING IT’ AS COMEBACK CONTINUES: World number one Scottie Scheffler has taken a commanding halfway lead at the Masters but all the talk is still about Tiger Woods despite the American being able to match the standards he set on his comeback. He carded an opening-round 71 but is now one over par after a 74. The 46-year-old is taking part in his first competitive round since a car crash over two years ago. Scheffler shot 67 to lead on eight under and is bidding to win his first major. Woods has admitted it has been tough and questions are being asked over how his body will cope with 2 more days to go at the testing Augusta course. “I'm feeling it, I'm definitely feeling it. We have some work ahead of us tonight,” said the 15-time major champion. It was another encouraging performance but not as spectacular as his opening round. [COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 4
WILL SMITH FACES CONSEQUENCES OF #SLAPGATE: Celebrity watchers have been waiting with bated breath for the decision of the Academy regarding Will Smith and his controversial slap. They’ve decided that the actor will be banned from the Oscars and other related events for 10 years. Some might feel it’s too harsh on an otherwise controversy-free actor, while others might think his Oscar should have been taken away. No matter what, it’s a sad day for the acclaimed and prolific actor, and a sad day in movie history that the whole incident happened at all. [COMMENT BY: Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor – Features]
Image Credit: REUTERS