Europe and China pull back from a trade war for now

Moreover, the EU has addressed trade disputes with China on a case-by-case basis. It investigates a specific industry, establishes harm, and then imposes duties. Through this process, it introduced tariffs up to 35.3% on Chinese electric vehicles in 2024. German carmakers, facing growing competition from China, have described the process as too slow. And in early October, France and Germany backed a new instrument similar to Section 301 of US trade law, which Washington used to launch its trade war against China in 2018. The instrument would allow the European Commission to respond to trade pressure within days and across multiple sectors.