For years I’ve fumed silently at loud phone conversations on buses. I have planned horrible eviscerations, shopped online for signal jammers, and made jokes to my companion about there being nobody on the other end of the phone. I’ve tormented myself, reading the same sentence in my book over and over — most of the time not distracted by the noise itself, but by my frustrated rage. Then one day, not long ago, the penny dropped. A woman on the top deck of the bus was yelling into her phone. Her boss was an idiot and she’d had it out with him, she explained to her friend. “I told him that it wasn’t on and he didn’t know where to put himself,” she said. “I just looked at him and he backed right off.”