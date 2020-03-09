Harry and Meghan have the last laugh as they wrap up final royal engagements

Prince Harry and Meghan meet children from the ‘Education For All’ boarding house Image Credit: AFP

Don’t get fooled by the doughy-eyed former Duchess’ cries of harassment at the hands of the unruly British press – the only reason Harry and Meghan have quit the royal family for Canada is to make more money.

British royals aren’t allowed to earn their keep from sources outside the taxpayer and their assets, but now this frees them up to cash in on appearance fees too, which will undoubtedly surpass the piddly £2 million a year allowance Harry was on from his dad Prince Charles.

Is it the end of the Royal Family as we know it? With Harry and Meghan’s exit perhaps no, it’s just a dent in the monarchy, but if future King William gets a whiff of younger brother Harry’s pay cheque then they might need more room on Ellen or Oprah’s sofa -

As the celebrity pair wrapped up their last official engagements in the UK this week, you could tell, they aren’t thick. They’ve realised their brand power is a lot more than what they can get as bit part royals with a distant claim to the throne.

And while the Queen may have stopped them from using the word ‘Royal’ in their trademarked Sussex brand, they know they can still clean up the after dinner speaking circuit stateside better than the Obamas and the Gates.

Woe is me

Under the guise of ‘woe is me’, ‘press intrusion’ and the need to ‘focus on their own causes’ they’ve expertly wrangled themselves out of the shackles of the royal household’s grip, freeing them up to sign multi-million dollar book deals and tell-all interview agreements with the likes of Oprah or Ellen Degeneres.

Harry and Meghan: In a best of both worlds they no longer have to answer to the Crown Image Credit: AP

You can go on about how they were hounded and how the press picked on Meghan because of her ethnicity, the fact she is a divorcee or a commoner, but it’s a facade that they would want you to believe in order to market themselves better – afterall, every story needs a little adversity.

Meghan knew what she was getting into, so to back out now for the personal reasons they seemingly claim is a little bit suspicious. If you wanted the press off your back you’d comply and fly under the radar surely?

Announcing your exodus to Canada, where the press can still find you, is hardly textbook procedure to leading a quiet life. If that were the real reason then they have just made their life so much more difficult.

When it comes to money however, it’s a masterstroke.

In a best of both worlds they no longer have to answer to the Crown, and while they effectively lose Royal or HRH status (who cares?), they still get to keep an association that can’t be airbrushed out of the annals of history.

Along with this daddy Charles will still bankroll their security so they don’t inconvenience the Canadian taxpayer. What could go wrong?

The question is will this set a precedent for others to follow suit? Is it the end of the Royal Family as we know it?