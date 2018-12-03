A course that will impact Britons’ living standards and opportunities for decades to come should not be reduced to a competition between Brexiteers and Remainers. The government has failed to deliver on a deal that would ensure prosperity. When the prime minister was asked whether the country would be better off after Brexit during a radio call-in programme, she was unable to answer. So much pain for no gain! The politicians cannot agree so why not let the people, who were in the dark when they had the first word, have the last word?