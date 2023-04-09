In the ongoing event – held from April 7 to 16 -- at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, visitors can expect to find more than one million books on sale with prices starting as low as Dh2 and with discounts up to 90 per cent.

In today's world, we are constantly surrounded by screens and technology. From our phones to our computers, it's hard to escape the digital age. Yet, amidst all the noise, it's important to remember the power of reading.

Reading is not only a great source of entertainment and education, but it's also linked to a number of benefits for our mental health and cognitive abilities. In fact, studies have shown that reading can improve our memory, creativity, and even empathy.

Reading can reduce stress

One of the biggest benefits of reading is its impact on our mental health. With stress and anxiety on the rise, reading can provide a healthy escape from our everyday lives. According to a study conducted by the University of Sussex, reading can reduce stress levels by up to 68%, making it a great way to unwind after a long day.

In addition, reading can also improve our cognitive abilities. As we read, we are exposed to new vocabulary and ideas, which can help improve our memory and comprehension skills. This is especially important for children, who can benefit from reading at an early age. In fact, studies have shown that children who read for pleasure have higher academic achievement than those who don't.

Image Credit: Maria Botros/Gulf News

But perhaps one of the most important benefits of reading is its ability to increase empathy. As we read, we are transported into the minds and experiences of others, which can help us develop a better understanding of the world around us. This is especially important in today's divided world, where empathy and understanding are needed more than ever.

Reading is fun and therapeutic

So, how can we make reading a part of our everyday lives? The good news is that reading doesn't have to be a chore. In fact, there are many ways to make it fun and engaging.

First, it's important to find books that interest you. Whether it's a mystery novel or a self-help book, finding a genre that you enjoy can make reading more enjoyable. If you're not sure where to start, try asking for recommendations from friends or family members.

Another way to make reading more fun is to join a book club. Book clubs are a great way to meet new people and discuss interesting books. They also provide accountability, which can help you stay motivated to read.

If you're short on time, audiobooks are another great option. With audiobooks, you can listen to books while you're commuting, exercising, or doing household chores. This makes it easy to fit reading into even the busiest of schedules.

Finally, it's important to remember that reading is a lifelong journey. It's okay to take breaks and switch up your reading habits. The most important thing is to keep reading and learning, as the benefits of reading go beyond just entertainment and education.

In conclusion, reading is a powerful tool that can have a positive impact on our mental health, empathy, and cognitive abilities.

As we navigate an increasingly digital world, it's important to remember the value of picking up a book and getting lost in a story. Whether it's for entertainment or education, reading has the power to enrich our lives and make us better, more empathetic human beings.