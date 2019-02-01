Objecting to Iran’s nefarious agenda in the region is one thing, but being pushed into a coalition that might be used to wage war is another. Certainly the region cannot afford another military showdown. The Jordan meeting likely discussed adopting a common position on the purported US Middle East peace plan, which the US ambassador in Israel recently said will be unveiled following the Israeli general elections in April. Much has been said about this plan in the wake of controversial steps that the US had taken last year that included recognising occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and stopping aid to UNRWA and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).