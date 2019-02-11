Notably Iran’s new best friend Qatar is pumping money into the United States, some $30 billion (Dh110.19 billion) to date with another $15 billion over the coming two years. Its embrace of extremists is ignored by the media. The US government is pressing Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to send an olive branch to the Qatari Emir largely because Qatar hosts the United States Central Command and pays through the nose in terms of investments for the privilege.