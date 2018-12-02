He clearly understood the degree to which Trump’s election, his policies and his all-too-frequent acts of incitement have helped to fuel hostility towards America’s basic institutions and many forms of bigotry — racism, hostility towards immigrants and refugees, Islamophobia and xenophobia. At one point, however, he surprised me by saying: “There’s also a silver lining to what Trump has done.” “What silver lining?” I asked. He went on to explain that as a long-time observer of the American scene, he felt that while racism and other forms of intolerance have long defined American life, the very real threat posed by Trump’s behaviours has forced a broad segment of American institutions and political leaders to directly and forcefully face down these evils. As he put it: “Your racism and the fight against it are now out in the open.”