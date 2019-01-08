Pompeo’s remarks also serve as a reminder that there are limits to Senator Rand Paul’s influence on Trump. Paul was one of the only Republicans to defend Trump’s decisions last month to withdraw forces from Afghanistan and Syria, prompting speculation that the Kentucky senator was driving his foreign policy. This is not the case. Paul has largely failed in persuading Trump to start a new round of arms-control negotiations with Russia. Paul is also an enthusiast of US negotiations with Iran, a possibility Trump has occasionally dangled. Pompeo told me there were no current plans to explore negotiations. And while he would not say that regime change is US policy, he did say this: “The charade of Iranian democracy is what we are hoping to fix. We want the Iranian people’s voices to be heard, we want the government to be responsive to those voices.”