The year began with Trump’s infamous tweet on Pakistan — a country once seen by US leaders as a close ally in the global war on terror and the likely eventual guarantor of stability in Afghanistan. Since his election as the US president, Trump has repeatedly sought to humiliate Pakistan, disregarding the country’s loss of more than 70,000 lives since Islamabad joined Washington’s war in Afghanistan after the New York terror attacks of 2001. Additionally, the significant economic losses endured by Pakistan as it suffered a violent militant backlash, by far outstripped the US assistance that Trump has repeatedly mentioned.