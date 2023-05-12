Say Nothing is a deeply moving and illuminating account of the violence and chaos that engulfed Northern Ireland during the period known as The Troubles.
Patrick Radden Keefe has crafted a masterful narrative that takes readers on a journey through the lives of individuals caught up in the conflict, from IRA leaders to British soldiers to innocent bystanders.
One of the most powerful aspects of Say Nothing is Keefe's focus on the human cost of The Troubles.
Keefe brings to life the stories of people whose lives were forever changed by the violence, including Jean McConville, a mother of ten who was murdered by the IRA, and Dolours Price, a former IRA member who struggled with the trauma of her past until her death.
Meticulous research
Keefe's research is meticulous, and his writing is both clear and evocative. It took him four years to gather information and put it together.
The author expertly weaves together personal stories with historical context, political analysis, and psychological insight, creating a vivid and compelling portrait of a society torn apart by conflict.
While the subject matter of Say Nothing is undeniably dark and at times difficult to read, Keefe's writing is so compelling that it is hard to put the book down. He provides a nuanced and complex view of the conflict, never shying away from difficult questions or uncomfortable truths.
Overall Say Nothing is a haunting book that is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers. It is a must-read for anyone interested in the psychology of violence, or the human experience of war.