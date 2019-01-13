It happened a couple of years ago. I was travelling in a local train in a foreign land when I encountered a new breed of aliens. They read books from lightened screens. Till then, I had only seen people bend their back over books. I was fascinated. I imagined the possibilities — more books, less space came to my mind. I smiled at the digital marvel, but then I had to find out — could it ever outdo the experience of a book? I had to find my allegiance — was it going to be a screen or paper? I wondered endlessly if embracing the screen meant not loving the book enough? Liking digital books meant a willingness to renounce the pleasures that a physical one gives — like the scent, the colourful cover, the printed words that dance in joy as they sail from page to page, hunting for bookmarks and many such things. So I stalled the idea.