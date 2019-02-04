Ma is 69 years old. She had successfully stayed away from the digital lure. Then, two years ago, I handed her a smartphone. The intention was simple. I wanted her on WhatsApp so that I could reach her anytime. But Ma had never used a smartphone before except to make some calls. Naturally, I began my teaching sessions. I started with the basics — switching the phone on, taking pictures, using messaging apps, charging the phone and so on. “I know most of what you just said”, she told me in plain words, “tell me what more can I do with this phone?” I was stumped. But, I didn’t let that bother me. I wanted to cajole her without overwhelming her because, at the back of my mind, I worried she would walk away from the digital life. “Well”, I said, “you can store music, make shopping lists, and you can also use the pedometer that will count your steps and measure the calories you burnt”, I added because, something told me that she would certainly like the last bit of information. After all, she loved going for long walks.